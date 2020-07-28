Moscow Exchange acquires 17% stake in e-FX trading platform BierbaumPro AG

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) completed the acquisition of a 17% stake in BierbaumPro AG last week. BierbaumPro’s main asset is NTProgress, the company that developed OTC FX platform NTPro.

MOEX entered an agreement to consolidate ownership of up to 100% of BierbaumPro’s equity over three years. The exchange announced its plans in March this year. The final price for 100% of BierbaumPro’s equity will depend on the company’s operational and financial performance.