Moscow Exchange FX volumes fall 45% YoY in February 2023

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has published its monthly trading volumes for February 2023, reporting a decline across the board.

During last month, the Russian markets operator reported that most sections of the market slipped on yearly basis but some rose slightly comparted to previous month.

The total trading volumes across the exchange’s markets reached RUB 83.6 trillion in February. The numbers barely increased 1.6% compared to January’s RUB 82.3 trillion. On yearly basis, the figure dropped 18% compared to the February last year.

FX market trading volume came in at RUB 19.4 trillion during last month, seeing a 14.6% rise compared to previous month. However, the numbers fell 46.8% compared to February 2022.