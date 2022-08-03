Moscow Exchange FX volumes fall nearly 33% YoY in July

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has published its monthly trading volumes for July 2022, reporting a decline across the board. During the previous month, the Russian markets operator showed a glimpse of recovery but during last month, most sections of the market slipped on a monthly, as well as on yearly basis.

The total trading volumes across the exchange’s markets reached RUB 75.7 trillion in July. The numbers were 3% higher compared to the previous month’s RUB 73.5 trillion. However, on yearly basis, this was a 13.3% drop compared to the same period last year.

FX market trading volume was RUB 17.3 trillion during last month, seeing a 2.8% decrease compared to June 2022. The numbers fell 32.9% compared to July 2021.