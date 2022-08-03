Moscow Exchange FX volumes fall nearly 33% YoY in July

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has published its monthly trading volumes for July 2022, reporting a decline across the board. During the previous month, the Russian markets operator showed a glimpse of recovery but during last month, most sections of the market slipped on a monthly, as well as on yearly basis.
The total trading volumes across the exchange’s markets reached RUB 75.7 trillion in July. The numbers were 3% higher compared to the previous month’s RUB 73.5 trillion. However, on yearly basis, this was a 13.3% drop compared to the same period last year.
FX market trading volume was RUB 17.3 trillion during last month, seeing a 2.8% decrease compared to June 2022. The numbers fell 32.9% compared to July 2021.
The total trading volume on the Equity and Bond market also witnessed drops reaching RUB 1.50 trillion. The numbers were 2.5% lower than June 2022 when it was RUB 1.53 trillion. On yearly basis, this was a 60% drop.
Trading volume in RDRs, shares, and investment fund units fell by 15.6% MoM to RUB 767.7 billion.
Demand on the Derivatives market on MOEX also decreased by 17.2% MoM to RUB 5.3 trillion.
Money market turnover reached RUB 50.2 trillion, 3.7% higher on monthly basis gaining 12.6% compared to July 2021.
Turnover in precious metals came in at RUB 10.1 billion. Gold accounted for RUB 9.8 billion of that and Silver was RUB 0.3 billion.
In June 2022, Moscow Exchange saw recovery despite the heavy impact of ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. During last month, however, the international sanctions imposed on Russia caught up with the exchange.
