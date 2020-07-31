LeapRate
Options expands to Russia with MOEX

Exchanges July 31, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets provider Options announced their expansion to the Russian Exchange and now being recognized as an official “Connectivity Vendor”. The expansion will allow clients to access market data and order execution services across all asset classes at the exchange.

The addition to Moscow Exchange (MOEX) is the latest addition to the expansion pan of the company which already has trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia, South America.

Options’ VP of Product Management, Shamir Parmar, commented:

Shamir Parmar, Options
Shamir Parmar

We are delighted to welcome the Moscow Exchange as one of the latest additions to the Options’ global trading network and to be recognized as an official connectivity provider to the Exchange. Being a recognized Connectivity Vendor provides our clients with the ability to cost-effectively access the market with speed, removing the common issues of deployment, time to market and cost complications. This enables our clients to focus on trading first.

Options’ Managed Colocation provides users with low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. It enables firms to deploy latency-sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally.

Options announced last month it completed the deployment of market data and colocation facilities at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX – ALC Australian Liquidity Centre). Clients Options’ clients co-located within these exchanges can utilize low latency market access and managed hosting directly at source for both the ASX Equities and Derivatives.

