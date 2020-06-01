MOEX appoints Andrey Burilov as Chief Information Officer

His candidacy is pending approval from the Supervisory Board after which he is expected to become a member of Moscow Exchange Executive Board.

Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

Reliable and advanced IT infrastructure is the cornerstone of our future success. We are pleased to welcome a high-caliber professional to our team with great expertise in software development, building complex IT systems and leading large IT teams, as well as deep knowledge of capital markets and the financial services industry.

Prior to joining Moscow Exchange, Andrey Burilov was vice president and IT director at SMP Bank. He served as a department director and a member of the Executive Board at Sberbank Technologies between October 2013 and June 2018. Before that in the period between 2005 and 2013 he worked at Renaissance Capital. His professional IT career began in Deutsche Bank in 2001 in creating, developing and maintaining an equity trading platform. Burilov graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University’s Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics.

