Moscow Exchange FX volumes fall 37% YoY in January 2023

February 7, 2023

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has published its monthly trading volumes for January 2023, reporting a decline across the board.

During the previous month, the Russian markets operator reported that most sections of the market slipped on a monthly, as well as on yearly basis.

The total trading volumes across the exchange’s markets reached RUB 82.3 trillion in January. The numbers dropped 13% compared to December 2022’s 94.6 RUB trillion. On yearly basis, this was a 5.6% decrease compared to the January last year.

FX market trading volume came in at RUB 16.9 trillion during last month, seeing a 19.5% decrease compared to previous month. The numbers fell 37.4% compared to January 2022.

MOEX new brand

The total trading volume on the Equity and Bond market also witnessed drops reaching RUB 1.6 trillion. The numbers were almost 62% lower than December 2022 when it was RUB 4.2 trillion. On yearly basis, this was a 68% drop.

Trading volume in RDRs, shares, and investment fund units stood at RUB 787.8 billion, with a 0.2% MoM decrease.

Demand on the Derivatives market on MOEX also decreased by 25.5% MoM to RUB 3.5 trillion.

Money market turnover reached RUB 59.3 trillion, 6.5% lower on monthly basis but gaining 56.9% compared to January 2022.

Turnover in precious metals came in at RUB 12.1 billion, falling 36.3% compared to last month. Gold accounted for RUB 11.7 billion of that and Silver was RUB 0.4 billion.

MOEX recently reported that its FX Market trading volume for 2022 fell to RUB 267.8, dropping 16.8% compared to 2021.

