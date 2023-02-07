Moscow Exchange FX volumes fall 37% YoY in January 2023

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has published its monthly trading volumes for January 2023, reporting a decline across the board.

During the previous month, the Russian markets operator reported that most sections of the market slipped on a monthly, as well as on yearly basis.

The total trading volumes across the exchange’s markets reached RUB 82.3 trillion in January. The numbers dropped 13% compared to December 2022’s 94.6 RUB trillion. On yearly basis, this was a 5.6% decrease compared to the January last year.

FX market trading volume came in at RUB 16.9 trillion during last month, seeing a 19.5% decrease compared to previous month. The numbers fell 37.4% compared to January 2022.