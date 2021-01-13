MOEX trading volumes rose almost 11% MoM to RUB 90.2 trillion in December

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 90.2 trillion in total trading volumes in December, up by 10.8% MoM (RUB 81.4 trillion in November).

In December 2020, some sections of the market reported drops, while others had registered increase compared to November. The FX market led with 14.7% MoM growth, followed by the Money Market 14.5% MoM. Derivatives Market was up by 0.8% MoM and Equities and Bonds Market fell by 9.6% MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 4,779.7 billion in December, registering a drop of 9.6% MoM (RUB 5,289.8 billion in November).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units went down 0.8% MoM with RUB 2,481.3 billion (RUB 2,500.2 billion in November). ADTV fell 9.8% MoM with RUB 112.8 billion (RUB 125.0 billion for November 2020).

Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds fell 17.6% MoM to RUB 2,298.3 billion (RUB 2,789.6 billion in November 2020). ADTV dropped by 25% MoM, reporting RUB 104.5 billion (RUB 139.5 billion in November 2020).

135 new bond issues were placed in December 2020 with total value of 1,722.9 billion (RUB 348.5 billion in overnight bonds).