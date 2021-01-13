MOEX trading volumes rose almost 11% MoM to RUB 90.2 trillion in December

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 90.2 trillion in total trading volumes in December, up by 10.8% MoM (RUB 81.4 trillion in November).
In December 2020, some sections of the market reported drops, while others had registered increase compared to November. The FX market led with 14.7% MoM growth, followed by the Money Market 14.5% MoM. Derivatives Market was up by 0.8% MoM and Equities and Bonds Market fell by 9.6% MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 4,779.7 billion in December, registering a drop of 9.6% MoM (RUB 5,289.8 billion in November).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units went down 0.8% MoM with RUB 2,481.3 billion (RUB 2,500.2 billion in November). ADTV fell 9.8% MoM with RUB 112.8 billion (RUB 125.0 billion for November 2020).
Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds fell 17.6% MoM to RUB 2,298.3 billion (RUB 2,789.6 billion in November 2020). ADTV dropped by 25% MoM, reporting RUB 104.5 billion (RUB 139.5 billion in November 2020).
135 new bond issues were placed in December 2020 with total value of 1,722.9 billion (RUB 348.5 billion in overnight bonds).
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Derivatives Market
RUB 12.3 trillion (RUB 12.2 trillion in November 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes in October, up by 0.8% MoM. Contracts were 173.2 million (RUB 180.8 million contracts in December 2020). Of these futures account for 168.7 million and options for 4.5 million. ADTV was RUB 560.8 billion, down by 8% MoM (RUB 610.5 billion in November 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RU 560.5 billion, which fell by 24% MoM n December (RUB 738.7 billion in November 2020).
The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes skyrocketed in December with 796.7% MoM, growing almost 9 times, to RUB 219.7 billion (RUB 24.5 billion in November).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market rose 14.7% MoM to RUB 31.3 trillion in December (RUB 27.3 trillion in November). Spot trades accounted for RUB 10.3 trillion (up by 9.6% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 21.0 trillion (up 17.3% MoM).
ADTV amounted to RUB 1,424.2 billion (USD 19.2 billion) in December, compared to November when it was to RUB 1,363.6 billion (USD 17.7 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market increased by 14.5% MoM to RUB 40.3 trillion (RUB 35.2 trillion in November 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,833.3 billion in December (RUB 1,758.6 billion in November 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume rose 1% MoM to RUB 20.9 trillion.