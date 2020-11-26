Menu

MOEX launches trading in Ozon ADS

November 26, 2020


Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has launched trading in American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Ozon Holdings Plc. following the company’s successful IPO.

The securities are included in MOEX’s Level 1 quotation list and trade under the ticker “OZON”. Trading and settlement are done in RUB.

Ozon’s ADSs are also listed on NASDAQ.

Moscow Exchange
Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, commented:

Ozon is one of Russia’s leading e-commerce platforms and an excellent example of successful business evolution from a small start-up to a major public company. Millions of Ozon’s clients now also have the opportunity to become the company’s shareholders.

It is particularly pleasing for us that Ozon has chosen to list its securities simultaneously in Moscow and New York. This underscores Moscow Exchange’s continued growth as an essential marketplace for building a successful track record as a public company. Listing on Moscow Exchange allows a company to tap into an extensive investor base including Russian institutions and individuals, as well as international investors, thanks to our sophisticated infrastructure which facilitates trading from across the globe. I wish Ozon success in its evolution as a public company on MOEX.

Alexander Shulgin, CEO, Ozon:

Our customers — buyers, sellers, and delivery partners — are the major drivers of our growth. We work relentlessly to support them in their everyday life and to give a new boost to the Russian customer economy.

0
