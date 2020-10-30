MOEX reports record results for Q3 2020

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported its results for the third quarter of 2020. Record fee income from the Money Market and Depository & Settlement Services as well as strong performance by the Equities Market helped MOEX achieve all-time high F&C income for the third quarter in a row.

Highlights include:

Max Lapin, Chief Financial Officer of Moscow Exchange, commented:

We remain focused on deepening our main markets by expanding the range of instruments available for trading and offering new services. As a result, we see strong trading volume growth across all MOEX markets year-on-year, and are reporting record-high quarterly fee and commission income. We are pleased to see new companies’ stock listings on our platform, including two recent IPOs and listings by a number of companies with Russian roots that historically only had listings abroad. In order to offer more investment opportunities for retail investors and respond to growing demand for diversification, MOEX commenced trading in foreign stocks. We plan to expand the list of available international stocks to several hundred names by the end of next year.

The number of retail brokerage accounts is increasing impressively: in October an average of about 48,000 accounts were opened per business day. Together with asset management companies, we continue to develop the market for exchange-traded funds. ETFs are increasingly popular and more than half a million Russian investors now hold them in their investment portfolios.