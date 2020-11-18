MOEX offers new FX algorithmic trading service

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) announced new Algorithmic trading service of the FX market will be released in November 2020
With the new service, MOEX provides trading members and their clients with TWAP (Time-weighted Average Price) algorithm, that allows to buy or sell evenly the specified volume during the specified time interval.
MOEX explained:
The Algorithmic Service is implemented to form a packet of linked orders that are entered into the Trading System at the due time. There are no collateral reservation for algorithmic packet. Required amount of collateral is calculated as usual, when each linked order enters the Trading and Clearing system.