MOEX offers new FX algorithmic trading service

Exchanges November 18, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) announced new Algorithmic trading service of the FX market will be released in November 2020

With the new service, MOEX provides trading members and their clients with TWAP (Time-weighted Average Price) algorithm, that allows to buy or sell evenly the specified volume during the specified time interval.

MOEX explained:

The Algorithmic Service is implemented to form a packet of linked orders that are entered into the Trading System at the due time. There are no collateral reservation for algorithmic packet. Required amount of collateral is calculated as usual, when each linked order enters the Trading and Clearing system.

MOEX users can take advantage of the new service and enter algorithmic orders during the Main trading session and SDBP (Large Volume Trades) boards. They can set algorithm work time during the trading session.

Users can set time-weighted orders in different ways – specify number of linked orders or specify time interval between orders.

Depending on the selected parameters, the algorithm calculates either time intervals based on the number of linked orders, or the volume of each order based on fixed time intervals.

