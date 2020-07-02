LeapRate
Deutsche Börse's turnover for June up by 24% MoM

July 2, 2020


Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for June 2020. The volumes for last month are up compared to May and on year-over-year basis. The company reported over 24% MoM growth in turnover with €198.8 billion in June (€159.8 billion for May 2020). The numbers are also up by 71% in comparison to June 2019 when it was €116.0 billion.

€166 billion of the total turnover was attributable to Xetra with a 22.6% growth in MoM, when it was €135.4 billion and more than 56% increase from the same period the previous year. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €7.9 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €5.2 billion, registering 30% MoM increase compared to May when it was €4 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €27.6 billion with more than 35% growth MoM (€20.4 billion for May).

Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €175 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €21.2 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.9 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in June with €9.2 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.4 billion in June and Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €245 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €1.1 billion.

 

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total
Equities 147.6 2.7 24.7 175.0
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 18.4 0.2 2.7 21.2
Bonds 0.3 0.1 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.2
Certificates 1.9 1.9
June ‘20 in total 166.0 5.2 27.6 198.8
May ‘20 in total 135.4 4.0 20.4 159.8

