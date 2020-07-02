Deutsche Börse’s turnover for June up by 24% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for June 2020. The volumes for last month are up compared to May and on year-over-year basis. The company reported over 24% MoM growth in turnover with €198.8 billion in June (€159.8 billion for May 2020). The numbers are also up by 71% in comparison to June 2019 when it was €116.0 billion.

€166 billion of the total turnover was attributable to Xetra with a 22.6% growth in MoM, when it was €135.4 billion and more than 56% increase from the same period the previous year. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €7.9 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €5.2 billion, registering 30% MoM increase compared to May when it was €4 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €27.6 billion with more than 35% growth MoM (€20.4 billion for May).