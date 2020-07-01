Thomas Book to chair the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Deutsche Börse announced the appointment of Thomas Book as chairman of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s management board and several other changes to the executive boards of Eurex and Eurex Clearing.

Thomas Book will take over the position of chairman from succeeding Hauke Stars, who leaves Deutsche Börse and resigns from the Management Board.

Book has over 25 years of experience in Deutsche Börse and is executive board member for trading & clearing, which includes the derivatives exchange Eurex, Eurex Clearing, the foreign exchange trading platform 360T and the energy and commodity business of EEX Group. As of today, his the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is also added to his responsibilities.