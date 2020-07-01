Thomas Book to chair the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Deutsche Börse announced the appointment of Thomas Book as chairman of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s management board and several other changes to the executive boards of Eurex and Eurex Clearing.
Thomas Book will take over the position of chairman from succeeding Hauke Stars, who leaves Deutsche Börse and resigns from the Management Board.
Book has over 25 years of experience in Deutsche Börse and is executive board member for trading & clearing, which includes the derivatives exchange Eurex, Eurex Clearing, the foreign exchange trading platform 360T and the energy and commodity business of EEX Group. As of today, his the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is also added to his responsibilities.
The Management Board of a stock exchange acts as a management body for the public administration assigned to the stock exchanges and includes Martin Reck (Deputy Chairman), Cord Gebhardt and Michael Krogmann as members. The board ensures compliance with the regulations of stock exchange laws and the orderly conduct of stock exchange trading.
Eurex and Eurex Clearing also announced a few changes to the executive boards. Michael Peters was appointed as chief executive officer of Eurex, Randolf Roth will be responsible for Equity & Index Derivatives and Client Services. Jonas Ullmann joins the executive board of Eurex and Jens Janka the executive board of Eurex Clearing.
Michael Peters will succeed Thomas Book as chief executive officer of Eurex Frankfurt AG. Peters has served as deputy CEO of the company since February 2016. Randolf Roth will take over responsibility for Equity & Index Derivatives, as well as Client Service Trading & Clearing. Jonas Ullmann will join the executive board as chief operating officer, taking over Trading Design & Delivery and will overse the further development of trading functionalities and ongoing trading operations.