Joachim Nagel leaves Deutsche Börse’s Supervisory Board

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Nagel will also leave the Executive Board of KfW Group and join the Bank for International Settlements in Basel on 1 November.
Andreas Gottschling is expected to join the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse in Nagel’s place in the beginning of July. Gottschling has been a member of the Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group’s board of directors since April 2017. He is also a Chairman of the Risk Committee and member of the Audit and the Governance & Nominations Committee.