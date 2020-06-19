Joachim Nagel leaves Deutsche Börse’s Supervisory Board

Nagel has been a member of the board that consists of 16 members since May 2018 and currently serves as Chairman of the Risk Committee. Andreas Gottschling will be his successor from early July.

Joachim Nagel is set to leave the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG on 30 June.

Nagel will also leave the Executive Board of KfW Group and join the Bank for International Settlements in Basel on 1 November.

Andreas Gottschling is expected to join the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse in Nagel’s place in the beginning of July. Gottschling has been a member of the Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group’s board of directors since April 2017. He is also a Chairman of the Risk Committee and member of the Audit and the Governance & Nominations Committee.

