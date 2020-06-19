LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Joachim Nagel leaves Deutsche Börse’s Supervisory Board

Executives June 19, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Joachim Nagel is set to leave the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG on 30 June.

Nagel has been a member of the board that consists of 16 members since May 2018 and currently serves as Chairman of the Risk Committee. Andreas Gottschling will be his successor from early July.

Joachim Nagel leaves Deutsche Börse’s Supervisory Board

Nagel will also leave the Executive Board of KfW Group and join the Bank for International Settlements in Basel on 1 November.

Andreas Gottschling is expected to join the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse in Nagel’s place in the beginning of July. Gottschling has been a member of the Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group’s board of directors since April 2017. He is also a Chairman of the Risk Committee and member of the Audit and the Governance & Nominations Committee.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Former Goldman Sachs managing director joins Liquidnet as head of equities technology…ExecutivesPrior to joining Liquidnet, Telang spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs, where he oversaw the modernization of its equity algorithmic trading systems, stim…

Joachim Nagel leaves Deutsche Börse’s Supervisory Board

0
X
ICE Clear Europe appoints Hester Serafini as President…ExecutivesHester Serafin commented: Since taking over as Interim President in February this year, ICE Clear Europe has safely navigated unprecedented market ac…

Send this to a friend