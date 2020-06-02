LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Deutsche Börse reports 7.5% MoM decline in trading volumes

Exchanges June 2, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Deutsche Börse released its monthly metrics for May 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to April but are still up on year-over-year basis. The company reported 7.5% MoM decrease in turnover with €159.8 billion in May (€172.8 billion for April 2020). However, the numbers are up by 9.5% in comparison to May 2019 when it was €146.0 billion.

€135.4 billion of the total turnover were attributable to Xetra with a little over 4.5% decline in MoM but still up from the previous year, when it was €131.4 billion. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €6.8 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4 billion, registering 24.5% MoM decrease but still up compared to previous year when it was €3.2 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.4 billion with more than 20% decline MoM (previous year: €11.4 billion).

Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €139.9 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €18 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.4 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in May with €7.2 billion. TeamViewer AG led the MDAX equities with €1.4 billion in May and Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. led the SDAX index with €284.3 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €712.8 million.

 

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total
Equities 119.8 2.0 18.0 139.9
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 15.7 0.2 2.1 18.0
Bonds 0.2 0.1 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.2
Certificates 1.4 1.4
May ‘20 in total   135.4   4.0 20.4 159.8
May ‘19 in total   131.4   3.2 11.4 146.0

Read More:

 

Related News

arrow
X
The Small Exchange makes its products available on CQG trading platform…ExchangesPat Kenny, CQG Senior Vice President, Client Relations, said: We value the work the Small Exchange is doing to provide increased access to futures mar…

Deutsche Börse reports 7.5% MoM decline in trading volumes

1
X
SGX launches Singapore Single Stock Futures and signs MSCI licence agreement…ExchangesSGX also announced the signing of a licence agreement for four products on MSCI Singapore indices. The products include SiMSCI futures and options and…

Send this to a friend