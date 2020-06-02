Deutsche Börse reports 7.5% MoM decline in trading volumes

Deutsche Börse released its monthly metrics for May 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to April but are still up on year-over-year basis. The company reported 7.5% MoM decrease in turnover with €159.8 billion in May (€172.8 billion for April 2020). However, the numbers are up by 9.5% in comparison to May 2019 when it was €146.0 billion.

€135.4 billion of the total turnover were attributable to Xetra with a little over 4.5% decline in MoM but still up from the previous year, when it was €131.4 billion. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €6.8 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4 billion, registering 24.5% MoM decrease but still up compared to previous year when it was €3.2 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.4 billion with more than 20% decline MoM (previous year: €11.4 billion).