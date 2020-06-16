Deutsche Börse appoints capital market veteran Paul Hilgers as managing director of cash market

Paul Hilgers was named managing director of Deutsche Börse’s cash market, effective 1 September. At his new position, he will report directly to executive board member Thomas Book.

Book’s responsibilities in Trading & Clearing will encompass Deutsche Börse’s trading and clearing platforms from 1 July. This includes the cash market, as well as derivatives exchange Eurex, Eurex Clearing, the FX platform 360T and the energy and commodity business of EEX Group. The cash market segment includes the Xetra market, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the primary market business and the Deutsche Börse Venture Network.

Thomas Book commented: