Deutsche Börse appoints capital market veteran Paul Hilgers as managing director of cash market

Paul Hilgers was named managing director of Deutsche Börse’s cash market, effective 1 September. At his new position, he will report directly to executive board member Thomas Book.
Book’s responsibilities in Trading & Clearing will encompass Deutsche Börse’s trading and clearing platforms from 1 July. This includes the cash market, as well as derivatives exchange Eurex, Eurex Clearing, the FX platform 360T and the energy and commodity business of EEX Group. The cash market segment includes the Xetra market, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the primary market business and the Deutsche Börse Venture Network.
Thomas Book commented:
The cash market is the nucleus of Deutsche Börse and of special importance for the financial centre and the German economy. We want to further expand the strength in our home market and position ourselves even better internationally. With Paul Hilgers, we succeeded in hiring an internationally experienced manager as head of our cash market, who is completely aware of our customers’ needs and has a deep understanding of the European market structure.
Book continued:
By bundling all asset classes, our customers will also benefit from further synergies on our trading and clearing platforms. Together, we will focus even more on finding innovative answers to the structural changes in the markets.
Paul Hilgers said:
I am really looking forward to my new role at Deutsche Börse, which I have known for years from a customer perspective. The cash market is a versatile business area with a significance and appeal far beyond the trading business.
Hilgers brings close to 30 years of capital market experience. His career began as trader on the derivatives market in the early nineties. In 2003, he managed a European trading business at Van der Moolen in Amsterdam. Hilgers became commercial director for Fortis Clearing Asia Pacific in Sydney in 2005. Two years later he joined Market Maker Optiver in Amsterdam as Director of Market Structure Asia Pacific, where in 2010 he was promoted to CEO Asia Pacific. He was CEO of Optiver between 2014 and 2017. Hilgers is a member of the Supervisory Board of Euro CCP at present.