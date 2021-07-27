Playtech reports strong performance in H1 2021

Playtech, provider of technology for online gaming and sports betting, has published its trading report for the first half of 2021. The noted in its official announcement that it has performed “in line with its expectations”. The firm will publish its interim results on 23 September 2021.

Playtech stated:

Overall H1 results were in line with its expectations at the start of the year albeit with a different mix of contributions than originally anticipated. The very strong performance from B2B online, particularly Caliente, and Snaitech’s online business offset the impact of the longer than expected retail closures in Italy. Playtech’s business in Asia was stable through H1, in line with the levels achieved in H2 2020.

Playtech also highlighted that its Asia business unit remained stable through the first half of the year.