Playtech postpones shareholder vote on Finalto’s sale

After many announcements and press releases regarding the upcoming acquisition of Playtech’s financial services business, Finalto, the company decided to postpone its shareholder vote, which was going to be held on 15 July.

Playtech announced today that it is delaying its general meeting for shareholder approval of Finalto’s acquisition by the consortium led by Barinboim Group and backed by Leumi Partners Limited and Menora Mivtachim Group until 29 July.

The decision follows recent offer made by Playtech shareholder Gopher Investments for $250 million. Gopher, consulted by Hong Kong- based TT Bond Partners, stated that the consortium’s offer was below the real value of the business and asked Playtech’s shareholders to vote against it.