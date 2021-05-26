Playtech to sell its financial division Finalto for $210 million

Online gaming and financial trading giant Playtech today revealed that it entered into an agreement to sell its financial trading unit Finalto, formerly known as TradeTech, to a Consortium led by Barinboim Group and backed by Leumi Partners Limited and Menora Mivtachim Insurance Limited.

Playtech has to a cash offer of up to $210 million from the Consortium. The offer includes an initial $185 million, of which $15 million is deferred for up to two years from completion of the Transaction, together with a further $25 million which depends on certain cash flow or other criteria being met by the business carried on by the Finalto group.

Mor Weizer, CEO of Playtech commented: