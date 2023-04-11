Brokeree integrates its Liquidity Bridge with DXtrade CFD trading platform

Solutions developer for multi-asset brokers, Brokeree Solutions, today announced its integration with DXtrade CFD trading platform developed by Devexperts. DXtrade provides multi-asset, and broker-agnostic trading platforms for trading forex, crypto and CFDs.
DXtrade CFD offers a set of industry APIs which allow brokers to integrate it into the rest of their brokerage operation, including their preferred KYC, client portal, or payment provider.
Over the past few years, Brokeree Solutions has developed solutions for enterprise level brokerages allowing them to operate across different trading ecosystems. Brokeree’s flagship cross-server investment platforms include Social Trading and PAMM. The official announcement highlighted that the latest integration of the Liquidity Bridge is the first multi-platform solution of the company.
Following the integration with Liquidity Bridge, all brokers licensing DXtrade CFD will gain access to its technology of liquidity aggregation.
The ‘plug-n-play’ implementation allows for quick integration cutting the need additional development or per-broker customization. The comprehensive solution is designed to manage large amounts of liquidity from several sources. Through it, brokers can connect several liquidity providers. Liquidity Bridge allows brokers to set business models such as in-house risk processing, hybrid A/B book, DMA, ECN or pure STP.
Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, said:
We constantly evaluate new trends in the industry and pay special attention to clients’ requests. We noticed that some brokerages allow their clients to choose from several trading platforms. Starting with Liquidity Bridge, we aim to provide all our flagship technologies to brokers operating with leading platforms.
Jon Light, Head of OTC Product at Devexperts, added:
We try to make our DXtrade platform as flexible for brokers as possible. It’s especially vital for those who are not looking for a packaged solution in one place and want to be able to choose their own vendors such as liquidity providers or client portals to create a unique offering for their clients.
Earlier in March, Bokeree Solutions announced its integration with forex and CFD liquidity provider Match-Prime.
