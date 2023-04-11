Brokeree integrates its Liquidity Bridge with DXtrade CFD trading platform

Solutions developer for multi-asset brokers, Brokeree Solutions, today announced its integration with DXtrade CFD trading platform developed by Devexperts. DXtrade provides multi-asset, and broker-agnostic trading platforms for trading forex, crypto and CFDs.

DXtrade CFD offers a set of industry APIs which allow brokers to integrate it into the rest of their brokerage operation, including their preferred KYC, client portal, or payment provider.

Over the past few years, Brokeree Solutions has developed solutions for enterprise level brokerages allowing them to operate across different trading ecosystems. Brokeree’s flagship cross-server investment platforms include Social Trading and PAMM. The official announcement highlighted that the latest integration of the Liquidity Bridge is the first multi-platform solution of the company.