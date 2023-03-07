Exclusive: Hantec Markets’ Hayel Abu-Hamdan talks about LATAM expansion, market expectations for 2023 and more

LeapRate interview… We sat down with Hayel Abu-Hamdan, Chief Commercial Officer at Hantec Markets, and discussed the FX and CFDs broker’s recent expansion in the Latin American region, its future plans for growth in emerging markets such as Asia and Africa and the company’s market expectations for 2023.

In the early 2000s, Hayel began his career in the FX industry at HiFX. In 2002, he transitioned to Rosenthal Collins Group where he assisted with the development and implementation of the business’s direction and strategy across various regions. In 2007, he joined MIG Investments Switzerland where he successfully positioned the company within the global FX market, leading to substantial growth in the company’s client base. Additionally, he played an integral role in managing and executing the MIG BANK License. In 2010, Hayel became the Chief Operating Officer at Hantec Markets, and later assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer, playing a key role in expanding the group’s client base and driving growth in several key markets.

LR: Hi Hayel, thank you for joining us today! Can you tell a bit about Hantec Markets and the people behind it?

Hayel Abu-Hamdan: Hantec Markets is a global provider of online trading with 33 years of experience offering a bespoke service tailored to the individual needs of our clients.

The people behind Hantec Markets have well over a hundred years of combined experience in the industry. Hantec Markets is for traders, by traders. We are passionate about what we do and how we can positively impact our clients’ trading. Our senior executives are industry veterans who, at the end of the day, are still traders at heart. They have the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure an unrivaled trading experience for our clients.

LR: What is Hantec Markets’ main focus?

Hayel: Hantec Markets is a client centric business. Our main priority is providing clients with the products and services to empower their financial freedom. By providing the latest technology, assisting them throughout the onboarding process, and focusing on the user experience, we make sure their trading experience with Hantec Markets is unparalleled. We provide our clients with access to education materials in order to aid them to financial independence. We’re continuously striving to remain relevant by investing in our infrastructure and IT and by executing strategic expansion plans that place clients at the heart of everything that we do.