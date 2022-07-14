Brokeree Solutions promotes Victor Ivanov to Regional Head of Business Development

Estonia-based provider of technologies for brokers Brokeree Solutions today announced the promotion of Victor Ivanov from Senior Business Development Executive to Regional Head of Business Development.

According to the official press release, shared with LeapRate, Ivanov began his career as Renewal representative, Russia & CIS at Veeam Software. He spent 5 years there before he joined Brokeree Solutions.

Julia Ilichyova, the Operational Director at Brokeree Solutions, said: