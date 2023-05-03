Brokeree Solutions introduces mobile app for social trading

The Social Trading solution allows brokers to launch copy trading on their servers. Via the platform, administrators, signal providers, and followers get a separate web portal. The launch of the mobile app makes social trading more accessible and convenient by allowing users to access the trading platform on the go.

Technology solutions provider for multi-asset brokers, Brokeree Solutions, today announced the launch of its new mobile application or its flagship Social Trading solution. The new app offers users the desktop version with an interface adapted for mobile devices.

Brokeree Solutions said:

We aim to provide brokers and their clients with the best trading experience possible, and this app is a crucial step in achieving that goal. We believe that this mobile app will make Social Trading even more accessible and user-friendly for users, ultimately helping them achieve their objectives.

Another advantage of the mobile solution is push notifications that allow users to stay in informed of all trading processes anywhere.

According to the official announcement, Brokeree’s Social Trading app is available on iOS and Android platforms.

Brokeree Solutions recently released an update of its cross-server Social Trading, providing signal providers and followers with a way share and copy signals across multiple MetaTrader servers.

