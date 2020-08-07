Liquidnet prepares to launch debt capital markets technology offering

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet announced its electronic solution focused on the new issue workflow: Liquidnet Debt Capital Markets (DCM). The offering is going to launch later in the year and will be embedded in Liquidnet’s Fixed Income trading platform. The DCM offering follows a 2-year validation and workflow design process in partnership with asset managers and syndicate banks across Europe.
Liquidnet DCM’s aim is to offer OMS-driven last-mile connectivity to the buy-side for syndicate banks, as well as to help streamline the manual process in the corporate debt primary market which has seen record new issuance of $2.6 trillion’ during the first half of 2020.
The offering leverages Liquidnet’s network of more than 1300 buy-side corporate bond traders and portfolio managers from nearly 5002 asset managers, workflow integration with OMS platforms and existing desktop real estate from its secondary trading platform. This will result in a real-time electronic exchange of information between traders, portfolio managers and syndicate banks, covering all aspects of the new issue life cycle.
Constantinos Antoniades, Global Head of Fixed Income at Liquidnet said:
We are very excited about the launch of Liquidnet DCM and the ability to help bring further efficiencies to the primary market. This is a space which can benefit tremendously from more innovation and collaboration by all parts of the ecosystem, in order to deliver a seamless best-in-class workflow. Our solution will provide an OMS-connected workflow, making the process of managing multiple new issues by asset managers more efficient, more automated, and less time-consuming. We are committed to providing the market with an open and interoperable industry solution that is available to all clients and banks in Europe and the US, and we look forward to working with other firms for the benefit of the industry.
Paul Tregidgo, Senior Advisor with Liquidnet said:
We have crafted this solution together with asset managers and syndicate banks during more than 20 sessions with our three asset manager working groups in London, Paris, and Frankfurt, and our London-based syndicate bank working group.
Cathy Gibson, Head of Dealing at Royal London Asset Management said:
There has not been enough focus on innovation in the primary space over the course of the previous decade, it is time to bring more technology into the space to enhance efficiencies across the industry.