Liquidnet prepares to launch debt capital markets technology offering

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet announced its electronic solution focused on the new issue workflow: Liquidnet Debt Capital Markets (DCM). The offering is going to launch later in the year and will be embedded in Liquidnet’s Fixed Income trading platform. The DCM offering follows a 2-year validation and workflow design process in partnership with asset managers and syndicate banks across Europe.

Liquidnet DCM’s aim is to offer OMS-driven last-mile connectivity to the buy-side for syndicate banks, as well as to help streamline the manual process in the corporate debt primary market which has seen record new issuance of $2.6 trillion’ during the first half of 2020.

The offering leverages Liquidnet’s network of more than 1300 buy-side corporate bond traders and portfolio managers from nearly 5002 asset managers, workflow integration with OMS platforms and existing desktop real estate from its secondary trading platform. This will result in a real-time electronic exchange of information between traders, portfolio managers and syndicate banks, covering all aspects of the new issue life cycle.