Liquidnet hires Nichola Hunter as Global Head of Sales for Fixed Income

Our Fixed Income business is developing at pace. In just a matter of months, we’ve introduced new protocols to trade both primary and secondary markets. We’ve also expanded geographically. As we continue on our mission to support the full lifecycle of a bond and a trader’s need for execution choices, Nichola’s knowledge and expertise will be a key factor in our ability to harmonize the offering and ensure it is truly tailored to the needs of the industry. I am delighted she is on board.

In her new role at Liquidnet, Hunter will be responsible for growing client relationships in the quickly evolving markets. She will be based in London and report directly to Liquidnet’s Global Head of Fixed Income, Mark Russell.

Technology-driven agency execution specialist, owned by TP ICAP , Liquidnet today announced the appointment of Nichola Hunter as Global Head of Sales for Fixed Income.

Background

With more than 25 years of experience in banking and electronic trading, Hunter has played a key role in driving the evolution of the fixed income market.

Prior to Liquidnet, she served as Head of Rates at MarketAxess. She has worked with the firm since its acquisition of LiquidityEdge LLC, where she served as CEO. Before that, Hunter held senior positions at ICAP including co-head of EBS Market, Global Head of Product Management for EBS and Global Head of Client Services for ICAP’s Electronic Broking business.

Nichola Hunter, Liquidnet’s Global Head of Sales, Fixed Income, said:

The combination of Liquidnet’s state-of-the-art electronic platform covering all aspects of the trading lifecycle, combined with the distribution and reach that comes with being part of TP ICAP group, the world’s largest interdealer broker, distinguishes our offer in the market. I am excited to join the team and to help drive the next stage in its growth strategy.

Earlier this year, Liquidnet appointed James Rubinstein as Head of Execution and Quantitative Services (EQS), Americas.