Senior sell-side industry expert Simon Greenwell joins Liquidnet as non-executive director

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet announced that senior sell-side industry expert Simon Greenwell joins the company as a non-executive director on the Liquidnet Europe Limited Board. Greenwell is the first investment research expert on the board and he will use his expertise to help grow the company’s interaction with the sell- and buy-side as it continues to invest in its Investment Analytics businesses.
Greenwell joins Liquidnet from Bank of America where he was head of research. Prior to this position he also served as Co-Head of UK and European Sales and Head of European Distribution. Greenwell retired last year after leading research, sales and distribution at Merrill Lynch prior to and after its acquisition by Bank of America.
Vicky Sanders, Global Head of Investment Analytics at Liquidnet commented:
The sell-side will be absolutely key to the development of Liquidnet’s business in the future, and as one of the most experienced sell-side research professionals around, Simon will play a big part in the next stage of our evolution.
His understanding, experience, and connections will be hugely valuable as we improve our offer to research firms and provide personalised and customised intelligence to asset managers, helping them to boost performance, via our Investment Analytics platform.
Liquidnet’s sell-side equity division reported a good financial year in 2019 and a record quarter in the first quarter of 2020. The company’s fixed income trading business also reported good quarterly volume with increase participation from sell-side institutions using the recently released all-to-all dark protocol.
Simon Greenwell said:
I’m very excited to be joining Liquidnet at such a pivotal point for the industry. I look forward to bringing my understanding of what is valuable to the sell-side to enhance the already strong connections that the firm has with these institutions.
Liquidnet acquired RSRCHXchange and Prattle in 2019 and continues to invest in Investment Analytics business with high-profile new hires in the first quarter. Thomas Morgan, previously from Merrill Lync and Robin White, from Numis, joined the company to manage research provider relationships in the Americas and EMEA, respectively.