Senior sell-side industry expert Simon Greenwell joins Liquidnet as non-executive director

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet announced that senior sell-side industry expert Simon Greenwell joins the company as a non-executive director on the Liquidnet Europe Limited Board. Greenwell is the first investment research expert on the board and he will use his expertise to help grow the company’s interaction with the sell- and buy-side as it continues to invest in its Investment Analytics businesses.

Greenwell joins Liquidnet from Bank of America where he was head of research. Prior to this position he also served as Co-Head of UK and European Sales and Head of European Distribution. Greenwell retired last year after leading research, sales and distribution at Merrill Lynch prior to and after its acquisition by Bank of America.