Liquidnet integrates actionable alerts to its equities trading application

Technology-driven agency execution specialist, owned by TP ICAP, Liquidnet has announced the integration of actionable alerts to their equities trading application. According to the official press release, with the latest integration the company aims to improve execution and alpha generation.
Liquidnet detailed that the new actionable alerts are available to all US and Canadian clients and are powered by Liquidnet’s suite of algorithms. These alerts allow traders to quickly take advantage of liquidity events created by dark blocks as well as the ability to reengage within the Liquidnet network on missed opportunities to trade.
Alan Polo, Head of Business Development, Americas, said:
Our goal has always been to leverage technology and service to help the buy side solve their liquidity and execution challenges. This way of thinking led us to introduce Surge Capture six years ago, which continues to be one of the most innovative features in the market. The new Surge Opportunity alert reflects our ability to build on our success to introduce new technology-driven solutions for our clients to help them tap into block liquidity within our global network but also in the market as a whole.
The new prompts leverage the firm’s own liquidity and are meant to help traders stay ahead of sudden market movements.
Rob Cranston, Global Head of Equities Product at Liquidnet, added:
Finding block liquidity, particularly in the current market conditions, can be challenging. We’ve seen client success through Surge Capture, and so Surge Opportunity builds off that concept of prompting clients to catch relevant liquidity after a block print. These technology-driven solutions enable our clients to capture these sudden spikes in liquidity and avoid missing out. These new capabilities and alerts are truly unique in the market.
Furthermore, Liquidnet has unveiled a new interface that enhances navigation and enables traders to retrieve calibrated analytics tailored to their workflow. This feature assists them in defining their trading approach and reducing their trading expenses.
