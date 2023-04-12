Liquidnet integrates actionable alerts to its equities trading application

Technology-driven agency execution specialist, owned by TP ICAP, Liquidnet has announced the integration of actionable alerts to their equities trading application. According to the official press release, with the latest integration the company aims to improve execution and alpha generation.

Liquidnet detailed that the new actionable alerts are available to all US and Canadian clients and are powered by Liquidnet’s suite of algorithms. These alerts allow traders to quickly take advantage of liquidity events created by dark blocks as well as the ability to reengage within the Liquidnet network on missed opportunities to trade.