TP ICAP reports 2% increase in revenue in Q1

Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP today released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting all that asset classes brought in low to mid-single digit growth. The inter-dealer broker recorded a 2% increase in its constant currencies and 9% in reported currencies.

The London-listed firm saw £606 million in revenue the three months between January and March, compared to the £556 million, generated in the same period 2022.

The official press release noted that the company’s global broking business increased 3%, while, on a reported currency basis, the growth was 9%.