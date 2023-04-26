Liquidnet and TP ICAP Midcap to provide block liquidity in European SMEs

Technology-driven agency execution specialist, owned by TP ICAP, Liquidnet, today revealed it has partnered with brokerage firm, TP ICAP Midcap, which specializes in the European Small and Mid-Caps (SMEs) sector.
With their partnership, both companies aim to increase block liquidity opportunities for local SMEs through their client network, broad expertise, and technology.
Liquidnet’s recent partnership aligns with their objective of resolving intricate liquidity and execution challenges encountered by their members.
Chris Jackson, Global Head of Equity Strategy and Head of EMEA Equities at Liquidnet said:
Finding block liquidity in small and mid-cap names remains a challenge for most asset managers. It’s a challenge that often goes beyond simply matching sedol codes in a venue. Our unique global liquidity network combined with our suite of innovative liquidity discovery offerings position us well to help our Members address this. I look forward to combining these capabilities with TP ICAP Midcap’s specialist knowledge and liquidity to further reduce the cost of trading for our Members.
Charles-Henri Berbain, Managing Director at TP ICAP Midcap commented:
The lack of research limits investment in SMEs but for many asset managers it is first of all the lack of secondary market liquidity that is the real problem. There is a need to improve secondary market liquidity as a means of boosting investment in SMEs. We have been specializing in Small and Mid-Caps for nearly a decade and I’m truly excited to collaborate with the Liquidnet team to address this challenge.
