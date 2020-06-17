Former Goldman Sachs managing director joins Liquidnet as head of equities technology

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet announced the appointment of former Goldman Sachs managing director and electronic trading executive Sujay Telang as the company’s new head of equities technology.

At his new position and Liquidnet, Telang will advance the development of Liquidnet’s quity trading platform and assist the creation of new, data-driven, offerings such as algorithmic trading. He will work closely with leadership in Liquidneet’s fixed income and investment analytics businesses to help make opportunities for integration, clients support and market leadership. Based in New York, Telang will report to CTO Patrick Strobel.

Strobel commented: