Brokeree Solutions’ flagship Social Trading integrates with XCritical

Brokeree Solutions’ flagship investment system, Social Trading, allows brokers to effortlessly launch copy trading across their servers. The solution offers convenient interface which allows users to switch between different MetaTrader 4 and 5 servers in a few clicks. This feature allows signal providers and followers to react quickly to market changes and comfortably control the trading process on all connected accounts and servers.

Earlier in December last year, the Estonia-based technology solutions provider announced a major update to its Social Trading. The latest version solution provides users with the opportunity of cross-server copying. Brokers are now able to connect all their clients into a united pool of investors, regardless of the location of the server or trading platform, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate