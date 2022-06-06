Exclusive: Brokeree Solutions introduces a new cross-server Social Trading platform

LeapRate Exclusive… Estonia-based provider of technology solutions for forex brokers Brokeree Solutions today announced the new version of its flagship Social Trading. According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the comprehensive investment system will launch copy trading services on MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.
The key upgrade in the new version is the implementation of cross-server functionality in the system. Brokeree’s Social Trading operates with several MetaTrader platforms and transfers clients’ positions across the infrastructure. The new feature allows brokers to bring a client base together within a single investment pool and create an actual cross-server investment system.
Our clients grow and increase the number of trading platforms utilized in their infrastructure. Cross-server functionality is a consistent step to accommodate their growing demands and provide robust, EA-free technology. With this update, both our flagship products, PAMM and now Social Trading, can be used to launch fully automated investment services across all connected MetaTrader servers.
The updated cross-server Social Trading, as a PAMM solution, can be easily integrated with Brokeree’s Ratings Module, which helps brokers to create customisable widgets for their websites.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.