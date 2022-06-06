Exclusive: Brokeree Solutions introduces a new cross-server Social Trading platform

LeapRate Exclusive… Estonia-based provider of technology solutions for forex brokers Brokeree Solutions today announced the new version of its flagship Social Trading. According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the comprehensive investment system will launch copy trading services on MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.

The key upgrade in the new version is the implementation of cross-server functionality in the system. Brokeree’s Social Trading operates with several MetaTrader platforms and transfers clients’ positions across the infrastructure. The new feature allows brokers to bring a client base together within a single investment pool and create an actual cross-server investment system.