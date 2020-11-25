Winn Group Ltd, bslcorporationltd.co and others added to FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Winn Group Ltd, bslcorporationltd.co, YuanPay Group, Axes LLC, NZ Shell Catalysts & Technologies Limited, Absolute Global Marketing, Elezeno Capital and Fake/Cloned FCA Email to its warning list.
The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.
The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:
The FMA noted that Winn Group Ltd is not registered on the Financial Service Providers Register and it is not allowed to provide financial services or financial products in New Zealand. The regulator found that the company has been taking unauthorized payments from investors’ accounts.
The FMA issued a warning against bslcorporationltd.co. The regulator stated that the website is not associated to or authorised by the NZ registered company BSL Corporation Limited. bslcorporationltd.co claims that they are a New Zealand registered and regulated asset management and investment firm but they are not registered financial service providers in New Zealand or licensed by the FMA.
YuanPay Group
Associates names: YuanPay Group International SA, Yuan Payments Group International SA Website: https://yuanpaygroup.com and https://yuanpaymentsys.com
The FMA stated YuanPay Group has been advertising their trading services in Chinese digital Yuan with fake news articles featuring a New Zealand celebrity. In addition, the digital yuan product is not available for trading.None of YuanPay Group entities above is registered on the Financial Service Providers Register. They are not permitted to provide financial services or financial products in New Zealand.
The FMA reported that Axes LLC is not a registered financial service provider and is unable to offer financial services/products to New Zealand residents. Axes LLC’s claims of being a regulated entity for the services it offers are also false.
The FMA noted that NZ Shell Catalysts & Technologies is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand and is therefore not authorised to offer financial services or products to New Zealand residents. The company claims to be operating out of a New Zealand address when this is not the case and the details they have used to incorporate a company in New Zealand are false.
The FMA reported that Absolute Global Marketing is not registered on the FSPR and is not an incorporated company in New Zealand. Representatives from the company been cold calling New Zealanders, collecting their personal information and pressuring them into investing into Bitcoin. They are using the personal information collected to withdraw funds from the individual’s accounts without authorisation.
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has alerted the public that www.elezenocap.com is not associated with Elezeno Capital Limited, which is a revoked SFC licensed corporation. www.elezenocap.com is not a registered company or financial service provider in New Zealand. We recommend investors exercise caution if approached.
The FMA has been made aware of New Zealand residents receiving an email purportedly from the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). These emails include a link for the recipient to complete a compliance due diligence questionnaire.The FCA has published an alert on its website noting that these emails are being sent from a cloned email address. The regulators advise not to open the email or the link contained in it.