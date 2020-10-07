Menu

Royals FX added to FMA warning list

Regulations October 7, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Royals FX, Bitcoin System, CTX Prime, Coinsure LTD, Investam HK, Coindeck and King-Banner, KML Investments Limited and Acquisition Direct Facilitators to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Royals FX

Website: https://royalsfx.co
Phone:+41615083273
Email[email protected], [email protected]

The FMA noted that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the UK Financial Conduct Authority have published a warning about Royals FX.

Bitcoin System

Website: www.bitcoinsystemwebsoft.com

The regulator noted that the the Comision Nacional Del Mercado De Valores in Spain has issued a public alert about Bitcoin System.

FMA warning
CTX Prime

Associated individuals: RMD Developments Limited, located at 8 Copthall, Roseau Valley 00152, Commonwealth of Dominica
Website: www.ctxprime.com
Address: Emaar Business Square Tower 2, Downtown Dubai
Phone: +442080898491
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

The FMA noted that the Comision Nacional Del Mercado De Valores in Spain has issued a public alert about CTX Prime and RMD Developments Limited.

Coinsure LTD

Also known as: Coinsure, Coin sure LTD Financial Limited
Websites: https://coinsure.ltd/
Phone: +1 918 401 097 6
Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Coinsure LTD is offering unrealistically high returns and is requesting upfront payment before withdrawals can be made. The company is also falsely claiming to be associated with Coinsure Limited, an entity incorporated in New Zealand.

Investam HK (Investam-HK)

Websites: www.investam-hk.com
Email: [email protected]

The FMA reported that representative from Investam HK have made unsolicited contact with a New Zealand resident offering financial products. Investam HK is not registered on the Financial Service Providers Register, and it is not allowed to provide financial services or financial products in New Zealand.

Coindeck and King-Banner

Websites: https://www.coindeck.com/and https://king-banner.com/
Phone:

  • Coindeck: United States of America: +1 332 456 0743, Great Britain: +44 1233 885 310
  • King-Banner: +442080681446, +442080681447

Email[email protected] and [email protected]
Address:

  • Coindeck: Harju Maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Pärnu mnt 158/2-88, 11317, Estonia
  • King-Banner: Oslo Business Park, 5 Haakon VIIs gate, Oslo, Norway

The FMA received a report from a New Zealand resident who invested in Coindeck following a fake New Zealand Herald article mentioning significant returns from investing in Coindeck's products. The client's investment account is being managed by King-Banner, who are withholding client funds. Coindeck and King-Banner are not incorporated companies or registered financial service providers in New Zealand. They are therefore not permitted to provide financial services/products to New Zealand residents.

