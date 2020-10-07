Royals FX added to FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Royals FX, Bitcoin System, CTX Prime, Coinsure LTD, Investam HK, Coindeck and King-Banner, KML Investments Limited and Acquisition Direct Facilitators to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Royals FX

Website: https://royalsfx.co

Phone:+41615083273

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

The FMA noted that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the UK Financial Conduct Authority have published a warning about Royals FX.

Bitcoin System

Website: www.bitcoinsystemwebsoft.com

The regulator noted that the the Comision Nacional Del Mercado De Valores in Spain has issued a public alert about Bitcoin System.