BND Traders, DMAX and others added to FMA warning list

Regulations October 26, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added BND Traders, DMAX, Howden Global Acquisition Group, United Commonwealth Financial Protection Board and Crypt-opay.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

BND Traders and DMAX

Website: https://www.bndtraders.com/ and https://www.dmaxinvestments.com/services-real-estate/
Phone: +1 (213) 630-0054, +1 (925) 957-4474
Email: [email protected] and [email protected]

The FMA noted that BND Traders and DMAX claim to offer unrealistically high returns and are requesting upfront payment before withdrawals can be made. Director of New Zealand registered company, BND Trading Limited, has confirmed that it is not associated or otherwise connected with the website https://www.bndtraders.com. The two websites are are also not registered financial service providers in New Zealand or licensed by the FMA

FMA warning
Howden Global Acquisition Group

Website: http://howdenglobalag.com/
Phone: 001 412 407 1617
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

The FMA stated that Howden Global Acquisition Group is claiming to be licensed and/or regulated in the United States by falsifying records. The New Zealand watchdog also noted that the entity maybe associated with United Commonwealth Financial Protection Board.

United Commonwealth Financial Protection Board

Websites: www.ucfpb.org
Phone: 001 669 200 1150
Email: [email protected], [email protected]

United Commonwealth Financial Protection Board is falsely claiming to be a regulator in the United States.

Crypt-opay

Websites: Crypt-opay.com
Email: [email protected]

The FMA reported that Crypt-opay is not associated with nor authorised by the New Zealand registered company ‘Cryptopay Limited’.

