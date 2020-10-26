BND Traders, DMAX and others added to FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added BND Traders, DMAX, Howden Global Acquisition Group, United Commonwealth Financial Protection Board and Crypt-opay.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

BND Traders and DMAX

Website: https://www.bndtraders.com/ and https://www.dmaxinvestments.com/services-real-estate/

Phone: +1 (213) 630-0054, +1 (925) 957-4474

Email: [email protected] and [email protected]

The FMA noted that BND Traders and DMAX claim to offer unrealistically high returns and are requesting upfront payment before withdrawals can be made. Director of New Zealand registered company, BND Trading Limited, has confirmed that it is not associated or otherwise connected with the website https://www.bndtraders.com. The two websites are are also not registered financial service providers in New Zealand or licensed by the FMA