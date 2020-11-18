Menu

Business Choice Partners Group Limited, Bitcoin Future and others added to FMA warning list

Regulations November 18, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Business Choice Partners Group Limited, Bitcoin Future, Yifeng Meng and Ling Sen Luo and Carrera Corporation Ltd.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Business Choice Partners Group Limited

Associated Entities: Sing United Trading Co., Ltd and BCP Trading Co., Ltd, Knight Service Group Limited
Websites: https://www.bcpgltdmarkets.com/ and http://www.bcpgltd.com/
Address: Unit G25 Waterfront Studios, 1 Dock Road, United Kingdom E16 1A, London
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Phone: +85251032979, +85262161244, +85292597057, + 85294682615

The FMA noted that Business Choice Partners Group Limited claim to recognized by the ‘national financial regulatory commission of Australia and New Zealand’. There are no such regulatory bodies. The New Zealand watchdog also stated that the websites claim to be operated by BCP Group Limited. BCP Group Limited, an incorporated company and registered financial service provider in New Zealand, is not associated with the websites. Business Choice Partners Group Limited also operates as Knight Service Group, which the FMA has already issued a warning about.

FMA warning
The regulator provided details of the bank account used by Business Choice Partners Group Limited:

Account Name: Xiong Yin Qiong
Account Number: BKCHHKHH 012-593-009-223-5
Bank Name: Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Account Name: Cq Yeyou Trading Co Ltd
Bank Name: The Currency Cloud Limited

Account Name: ePaylinks Technology CO Limited
Bank Name: Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Account Name: Liem Nguyen
Bank Name: WIRECARD BANK AG EINSTEINRING (Germany)

Account Name: Thanh tuan vo
Bank Name: WIRECARD BANK AG EINSTEINRING (Germany)

Account Name: Li Yuandong
Bank Name: Chong Hing Bank Centre (Hong Kong)

Account Name: JLTT Trading Pte Ltd
Bank Name: UOB Overseas Bank Limited (Singapore)

Account Name: Lu Shijun
Account Number: LT193120023810000744
Bank Name: UAB Paytend Europe (Lithuania)

Account Name: JLTT Trading Pte Ltd
Bank Name: UOB Overseas Bank Limited (Singapore)

Account Name: Li Yuandong
Account Number: 256801756776
Bank Name: Chong Hing Bank Limited (Hong Kong)

Bitcoin Future

Phone: Unknown
Email: Unknown

The FMA issued a warning against Bitcoin Future. The regulator also stated that the Malta Financial Services Authority has cautioned the public about Bitcoin Future on 31 October 2019.

Yifeng Meng and Ling Sen Luo

Phone: 027 2976003
Email: [email protected]

The FMA stated that regulator has received information linking Yifeng Meng and Ling Sen Luo and money remittance scam that FMA has published a warning about on 2 September 2020.

The regulator provided details of the bank account used by Yifeng Meng and Ling Sen Luo:

Account Name: Ling Sen LU
Bank Account Number: 6226633400400381
Bank Name: Guang Da Bank Inner Mongolia

Carrera Corporation Ltd

Websites: Crypt-opay.com
Email: [email protected]

The FMA reported that Carrera Corporation Ltd claims to offer investment plans with unrealistically high returns. The regulator states that the company's website uses the name, registered office address and New Zealand company number of Carrera Corporation Limited (Company number: 3175205). The director of Carrera Corporation Limited and the entity based at the office address have confirmed they are not associated or connected with the website. Carrera Corporation Ltd is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

