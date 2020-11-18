Business Choice Partners Group Limited, Bitcoin Future and others added to FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Business Choice Partners Group Limited, Bitcoin Future, Yifeng Meng and Ling Sen Luo and Carrera Corporation Ltd.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Business Choice Partners Group Limited

Associated Entities: Sing United Trading Co., Ltd and BCP Trading Co., Ltd, Knight Service Group Limited

Websites: https://www.bcpgltdmarkets.com/ and http://www.bcpgltd.com/

Address: Unit G25 Waterfront Studios, 1 Dock Road, United Kingdom E16 1A, London

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Phone: +85251032979, +85262161244, +85292597057, + 85294682615

The FMA noted that Business Choice Partners Group Limited claim to recognized by the ‘national financial regulatory commission of Australia and New Zealand’. There are no such regulatory bodies. The New Zealand watchdog also stated that the websites claim to be operated by BCP Group Limited. BCP Group Limited, an incorporated company and registered financial service provider in New Zealand, is not associated with the websites. Business Choice Partners Group Limited also operates as Knight Service Group, which the FMA has already issued a warning about.