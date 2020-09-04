Unitex Capital Limited, Marketing Giant and others appear on FMA warning list

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Unitex Capital Limited, Marketing Giant, Intrgroups/ Intrgroup and a FMA impersonattion to its warning list.

The New Zealand watchdog advises caution when dealing with the entity Unitex Capital Limited because of concerns it may be involved in a scam.

The FMA found that Marketing Giant is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

The FMA advises caution when dealing with Intrgroups/Intragroup. The FCA in the UK and the Financial Services and Markets Authority in Belgium have also issued warnings about Intrgroups.

The regulator provided details of the bank account used by the entity:

Account Number: PL37 1160 2202 0000 0004 5378 4277

Bank Name: Bank Millennium S.A. (Poland)

The Authority is also warning about FMA impersonation in an operation of a scam relating to money remittance services.

The victim had tried to transfer a significant amount of money from China to New Zealand but were told by the person, they engaged to arrange the transfer, that their money had been “frozen” by the FMA due to money laundering concerns. They were then contacted by two people claiming to be from the FMA and instructed the victim to make additional payments to release the original funds.

The FMA advises that it does not undertake the activities described above and would never ask inidividuals or entities for money in relation to such activities or transactions. Specifically, the FMA would not freeze money being transferred into New Zealand, and would not request any person to make additional payments to release the original funds.

