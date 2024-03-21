IC Markets extends collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios for IC Your Trade 4

IC Markets is thrilled to announce its fourth season of IC Your Trade (ICYT), produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios.

Since its inception in 2021, IC Your Trade has emerged as one of the globally renowned business vodcasts, garnering widespread sharing to help you make your next trade.

ICYT boasts an impressive line-up of guests, featuring prominent figures like Bruce Lee, CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management, Former Adviser to the President of the United States, Dr. Pippa Malmgren, and Head of Strategic Finance at Grab, Ken Lek, discussing trends and opportunities that shape the financial market.

With Season 4 already underway, IC Your Trade maintains a grip on listeners who are exploring macroeconomic trends. Host Pamela Ambler probes compelling topics such as the rise of SuperApps, the growth of Artificial Intelligence, and the new space race in 2024.

IC Your Trade has earned industry acclaim, securing the Signal Award for “Branded Business Show and Advertising” and achieving Honouree status at the Webby Awards, acknowledging the best content on the internet. Anticipate the ongoing fourth season of IC Your Trade in early 2024, promising insights from leading economists, investment strategists, and company founders.

Global Head of Digital Currencies for Standard Chartered Bank, Eric M. Pascal, commented:

Digital Assets are complex and a topic that isn’t easily covered in a short five-minute interview or a sound bite. I enjoyed the opportunity to be part of the IC Your Trade vodcast, produced by Bloomberg Media Studios, to delve into this topic in much more detail.

Dr Pippa Malmgren, Former Adviser to President George W. Bush, stated:

Bloomberg nails it! In the era of 5-second news grabs, it’s incredible that the award-winning IC Your Trade vodcast is delving into geopolitics in more detail.

Fresh episodes are launched biweekly in both Vodcast and Podcast formats on IC Markets YouTube Channel, along with prominent streaming platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Explore thought-provoking opportunities and pitfalls emerging from key themes impacting the markets now.

