IC Markets Global named ‘Best Forex/CFD Broker in APAC 2024’ at the TradingView awards

IC Markets Global, a global leader in online trading and investing, is pleased to announce it has won ‘Best Forex/CFD Broker in APAC 2024’ at the prestigious TradingView awards.

Recognized as a benchmark for excellence in the industry, the annual TradingView Broker Awards celebrates the world’s top brokers, showcasing their capabilities over the past 12 months. Winners are selected based on extensive feedback from traders, making this highly regarded accolade a true testament to brokers that consistently uphold the highest service standards. It reinforces our commitment to empowering clients with more informed trading decisions and delivering a superior trading experience across indices, bonds, Forex pairs, commodities, stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies.

Commenting on the news, Chief Marketing Officer Tony Philip, shared:

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award from the TradingView community – especially just 10 months after our integration with the charting platform in March 2024. Since our inception in 2007, our mission has remained clear: enhancing the customer experience and providing the best trading conditions. We’re excited to continue building on these achievements. It fuels our commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring our clients have the resources, technology, and support to thrive in today’s dynamic trading environment.”

About IC Markets Global

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets Global is one of the world’s largest Forex CFD brokers. Our mission is to create the best trading experience for retail and institutional clients alike, allowing traders to focus more on their trading, servicing clients around the world in over 200 countries. Since our launch in 2007, IC Markets Global has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high-net-worth individuals. As a result, IC

Markets Global is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable trader, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and style.

Risk Warning: Trading derivatives involves high risk to your capital.