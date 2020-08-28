The New Zealand FMA appoints Paul Gregory as Director of Investment Management

The New Zealand regulator Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced strengthening its executive team with a new appointment. The FMA picked Paul Gregory for its newly created position of Director of Investment Management.
At the new position Gregory will occupy in November, he will lead the New Zealand watchdog’s strategic focus on and regulation of the retail investment management sector, including KiwiSaver.
Rob Everett, FMA Chief Executive, commented:
This new position reflects this sector’s importance to the FMA. Paul has been living and breathing retail funds management in his prior role and I am delighted to take advantage of his passion for getting the best investor outcomes from fund managers and KiwiSaver providers.
Gregory moves to the FMA from his role as a Chief Operating Officer at PIE Funds. He has also previously worked in the FMA as a Director of External Communications and Investor Capability between 2015 and 2017. He also served the manager of the Portfolio Intelligence function at the New Zealand Super Fund.