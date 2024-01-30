IC Markets Introduces Zero Brokerage Fee Promotion for IC Shares

This new feature is an addition to the IC Markets suite that will provide investors with direct access to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and CBOE with zero brokerage charges being levied on listed company investments.

The Australian stock market is performing well, and share prices are still rising. Perhaps in response, IC Markets, a respected name in investing and trading online, has announced an exciting offer connected to the launch of IC Shares.

Australian investors are set to benefit from the zero-fee offer from IC Markets when investing in companies of their choice. However, this exclusive offer is time-limited, and terms and conditions are attached. To ensure investors have a user-friendly and secure experience, IC Markets has partnered with Finclear.

Founded in 2007, IC Markets is known for bridging the gap between its institutional and retail clients. Adding ASX and CBOE shares to its range of products is seen as reinforcing its commitment to providing an exceptional trading experience.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

The CEO of IC Markets, Andrew Budzinski, has stated that he regards this move as a step forward in fulfilling the company’s commitment to its clients, offering intuitive trading platforms and value-added tools for a diverse range of trading strategies and styles.

Visit the IC Markets’ website for further information about this exciting opportunity and to explore the diverse investment portfolios available.

*The time-limited promotion of zero brokerage fees is subject to terms and conditions. Usual fees may still apply; refer to IC Markets Share Trading Account Terms and FSG for more details.

International Capital Markets Pty Ltd, with registration number 123 289 109, has been regulated in Australia since 2007, AFSL 335692.

Shares Trading

DISCLAIMER: When you invest, your capital is at risk. The value of a share can go up as well as down, which means you could get back less than your original investment. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decision. Please refer to our Share Trading Account Terms, Financial Services Guide and other legal documents from our website.

Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. All information prepared is general in nature and does not take into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. Seek independent advice to determine whether the information is suitable to you and your personal circumstances.

DISCLAIMER:

The content of this article does not reflect the views or opinions of LeapRate.