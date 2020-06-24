New Zealand FMA adds WDC Markets, Intrgroup and others to its warning list

The regulator reported the following details of the companies:

The New Zealand regulator has advised to operate with caution when dealing with the two entities due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

New Zealand FMA added WDC Markets, Intrgroup and World Markets to its warning list.

The New Zealand watchdog found that WDC Markets are withholding client funds a the company is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

WDC Markets is also listed in the warning list of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission.

The FMA alleges that Intrgroup and its associated website may be operating a scam.

Other overseas regulators such as Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and Financial Services and Markets Authority (Belgium) have cautioned against Intrgroup.

The New Zealand regulator found that World Markets is not a registered financial service provider

The FMA recommends exercising caution when dealing with these entities.

