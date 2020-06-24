LeapRate
New Zealand FMA adds WDC Markets, Intrgroup and others to its warning list

Regulation June 24, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand FMA added WDC Markets, Intrgroup and World Markets to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised to operate with caution when dealing with the two entities due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the companies:

WDC Markets

Website: https://wdcmarkets.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 1213681302

Intrgroup

Address: 201 BishopsGate London, EC2M 3AB, United Kingdom
Website: www.intrgroups.com
Phone: UK +44-2080894076; BE: +32-23201175; NZ: +64-79856849; NE: +31-208084491; AU: +61-743317533

World Markets

Website: https://worldmarkets.com/
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Phone: + 64 4 280 7401

FMA warning

The New Zealand watchdog found that WDC Markets are withholding client funds a the company is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

WDC Markets is also listed in the warning list of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission.

The FMA alleges that Intrgroup  and its associated website may be operating a scam.

Other overseas regulators such as Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and  Financial Services and Markets Authority (Belgium) have cautioned against Intrgroup.

The New Zealand regulator found that World Markets is not a registered financial service provider

The FMA recommends exercising caution when dealing with these entities.

