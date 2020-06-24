New Zealand FMA adds WDC Markets, Intrgroup and others to its warning list

New Zealand FMA added WDC Markets, Intrgroup and World Markets to its warning list.
The New Zealand regulator has advised to operate with caution when dealing with the two entities due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.
The regulator reported the following details of the companies:
WDC Markets
Website: https://wdcmarkets.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 1213681302
Intrgroup
Address: 201 BishopsGate London, EC2M 3AB, United Kingdom
Website: www.intrgroups.com
Phone: UK +44-2080894076; BE: +32-23201175; NZ: +64-79856849; NE: +31-208084491; AU: +61-743317533
World Markets
Website: https://worldmarkets.com/
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Phone: + 64 4 280 7401