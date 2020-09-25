Coinsave and others appear on FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Coinsave, Acquisition Direct Facilitators and Principle Forsakrings Holdings to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Coinsave

Website: https://coinsave.ltd/

Email: [email protected]

Coinsave and the website are not associated with the New Zealand registered company. The comapny is also not operating from the New Zealand business address as listed on the website.