Coinsave and others appear on FMA warning list

Acquisition Direct Facilitators (ADF) representatives purport to be a Fund Manager in New Zealand when this is not the case. ADF is not registered on the Financial Service Providers Register and it is not allowed to provide financial services or financial products in New Zealand. The website is not associated with the NZ registered company Mint Asset Management Limited. Mint is a licensed managed investment scheme in New Zealand and is not related to ADF or its website.
Principle Forsakrings Holdings
Associated individuals: АсспArthur Branche, Anthony Perkins Websites: www.pfabholdings.com Phone: +44 208 0890 943 Email: [email protected] Address: The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall St, London, EC3V 4AB, United Kingdom
Principle Forsakrings Holdings is not registered on the FSPR and not an incorporated company in New Zealand. Representatives from the company have been cold calling New Zealanders and pressuring them into purchasing shares by remitting money to the United States.
The regulator provided details of the bank account used by the entity:
Beneficiary: LJ Portfolios LLC
Address: 1625 N. El Camino Real, Unit B, San Clemente, CA 92672
Bank: Citibank
Country: USA
SWIFT/BIC: CITIUS33
ABA ROUTING: 321 171 184
Beneficiary ACC No: 207 560 939
Bank Branch Address: 100 Citibank Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78245 USA
Citibank NA 350 Rhode Island Street, STE140, San Francisco