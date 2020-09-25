LeapRate
Coinsave and others appear on FMA warning list

Regulations September 25, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Coinsave, Acquisition Direct Facilitators and Principle Forsakrings Holdings to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Coinsave

Website: https://coinsave.ltd/
Email[email protected]

Coinsave and the website are not associated with the New Zealand registered company. The comapny is also not operating from the New Zealand business address as listed on the website.

Acquisition Direct Facilitators

Associated individuals: Dr Serge Pacome, Dodi Burgi
Website: https://aquisitiondirect.com/
Address: Emaar Business Square Tower 2, Downtown Dubai
Phone: +971503074243 and 09 379 6779
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Acquisition Direct Facilitators (ADF) representatives purport to be a Fund Manager in New Zealand when this is not the case. ADF is not registered on the Financial Service Providers Register and it is not allowed to provide financial services or financial products in New Zealand. The website is not associated with the NZ registered company Mint Asset Management Limited. Mint is a licensed managed investment scheme in New Zealand and is not related to ADF or its website.

Principle Forsakrings Holdings

Associated individuals: АсспArthur Branche, Anthony Perkins
Websites: www.pfabholdings.com
Phone: +44 208 0890 943
Email[email protected]
Address: The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall St, London, EC3V 4AB, United Kingdom

Principle Forsakrings Holdings is not registered on the FSPR and not an incorporated company in New Zealand. Representatives from the company have been cold calling New Zealanders and pressuring them into purchasing shares by remitting money to the United States.

The regulator provided details of the bank account used by the entity:

Beneficiary: LJ Portfolios LLC
Address: 1625 N. El Camino Real, Unit B, San Clemente, CA 92672
Bank: Citibank
Country: USA
SWIFT/BIC: CITIUS33
ABA ROUTING: 321 171 184
Beneficiary ACC No: 207 560 939
Bank Branch Address: 100 Citibank Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78245 USA
Citibank NA 350 Rhode Island Street, STE140, San Francisco

