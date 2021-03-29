ASIC’s CFD trading restrictions come into effect

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced that its intervention order placing conditions on the distribution of CFDs to retail clients comes into effect today. The order limits the leverage brokers offer to a range from 30:1 to 2:1

The order also reduces the CFD leverage which is available for retail clients. It targets sales practices that increase retail clients’ losses when trading CFDs such as incentives offered by brokers to become a client or trade.

The penalty for not complying with the new requirements could reach five years imprisonment for individuals and a penalty of up to $555 million for corporations.