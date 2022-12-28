CXM Prime secures FCA authorisation, Ashraf Sleiman Agha appointed as CEO

CXM Prime Ltd has revealed that it has been authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer brokerage services in the UK. Industry veteran Ashraf Sleiman Agha will lead the London-headquartered company as its Chief Executive Officer.
CXM Prime will provide Rolling Spot and CFD liquidity available to Per Se Professional and Eligible Counterparty clients in the UK, EU and globally, on an exclusively non-advised basis. The brokerage will provide liquidity solutions for CFDs and leveraged FX.
According to the official announcement, the company’s offering of diverse portfolio products aims to help our institutional clients grow their business. CXM Prime focuses primarily on building and maintaining long-term relationships with clients.
As company CEO, Ashraf Sleiman Agha brings an expertise in managing FX and CFDs firm with more than 30 years spent in the financial sector. In his new position, he will oversee all UK operations and tea members. Throughout his career, he has held roles such as Head of Treasury at Saxo Bank, Chief Operating Officer for the Foreign Exchange business at Marex Spectron and Co-Founder and Executive Director of CFH Clearing (Finalto) among other successful FX and CFDs firms. Additionally, Agha was instrumental in the advisory and business development of RegTech firm Muinmos ApS.
This is an exciting opportunity intersecting top liquidity and prime providers. I relish the opportunity to expand the geographical reach of CXM Prime and bring our industry expertise to clients in the UK and overseas. We have operated with an innovative, tailored approach from inception, with a focus on deep liquidity, and solutions for our client’s needs. Through maintaining high regulatory standards, we shall maintain this trajectory.
CXM Prime’s regulatory and compliance position is further strengthened by the appointment of Peter Wilson as the Head of Compliance. Wilson brings experience in building and leading in-house compliance teams over the last decade. In his career, he has undertaken and overseen key regulatory projects and is also a member of MLROs.com’s Advisory Board.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.