CXM Prime secures FCA authorisation, Ashraf Sleiman Agha appointed as CEO

CXM Prime Ltd has revealed that it has been authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer brokerage services in the UK. Industry veteran Ashraf Sleiman Agha will lead the London-headquartered company as its Chief Executive Officer.

CXM Prime will provide Rolling Spot and CFD liquidity available to Per Se Professional and Eligible Counterparty clients in the UK, EU and globally, on an exclusively non-advised basis. The brokerage will provide liquidity solutions for CFDs and leveraged FX.

According to the official announcement, the company’s offering of diverse portfolio products aims to help our institutional clients grow their business. CXM Prime focuses primarily on building and maintaining long-term relationships with clients.