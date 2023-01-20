Dukascopy announces two new indices for MT4 traders

Dukascopy Bank has announced that it has added new indices to the MT4 platform, available for accessed by Dukascopy Bank’s and Dukascopy Europe Live’s clients as well as demo users.

According to the official announcement, the two indices are the Volatility Index (VOL.IDX) and the South Africa Top 40 Index (SOA.IDX).

The Geneva-based retail forex and CFD broker added 405 new stock CFDs in August last year. These CFDs are based on stock of companies like Harley-Davidson, Spotify, Dell, Puma and others from US, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain.