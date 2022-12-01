FCA warns CFD brokers against problematic tactics and bad practices

UK The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has sent a letter to contract-for-difference (CFD) providers highlighting its concerns regarding “problem firms” in the CFD space and bad practices.

In its letter to CEOs of retail brokers with UK license, the financial markets watchdog, reminds that CFDs are a high-risk product that can lead to substantial customer losses. The FCA noted that 80% customers who invest in CFDs, lose their money, even though the regulator is taking action to reduce it.

The FCA boasts having stopped 24 firms marketing CFDs in the UK in 2020 and 2021. The regulator’s actions in 2021 alone prevented £100 million financial harm to UK consumers.