Invast Global strengthens offering with 10 soft commodity CFDs

The new suite of Soft Commodity CFDs will complement our already comprehensive range of Index and Commodity CFDs, designed and managed in-house by our quantitative pricing team. We are strategically focused on leading the market in institutional Index and Commodity CFD liquidity and this product expansion reaffirms that commitment to our client base.

The new additions will be priced on a Spot (cash) basis. They complement Invast Global’s comprehensive range of proprietary Index and Commodity CFDs.

Sydney-based multi-asset prime broker Invast Global today announced that it has expanded their offering with ten Soft Commodity CFDs bringing the total number of their product suite to 35 instruments.

Invast Global institutional clients ten Soft Commodities which include Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Copper, Coffee Robusta, Coffee Arabica, US Heating Oil, Cocoa, Sugar and Cotton. They can be accessed via trading servers in New York (NY4), London (LD4) and Tokyo (TY3). According to the official announcement, speed of pricing and quality of execution are a key focus for these instruments.

Chief Commercial Officer James Alexander commented:

The new products, as with all Index and Commodity CFDs, are covered under the Invast Global Data Usage Agreement, providing full exchange coverage and reporting. What makes these products even more attractive is that they have been added to the Market Data Rebate incentive with no additional volume required, making the incentive a valuable benefit for our clients.

The official press release added that all clients trading Soft Commodity CFDs enjoy zero commissions. Additionally, the coverage by the Market Data Rebate incentive allows many clients to diversify their product range at no extra cost under the Invast Global Data Usage Agreement.

Meanwhile, earlier in October last year, Invast Global revealed its plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited from GMO Financial Holdings Inc.