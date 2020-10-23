Breaking News: ACY Securities announces support for ASIC’s product intervention order

Breaking news… The Australian Securities and Investments Commission announced today a product intervention order imposing conditions on the issue and distribution of CFDs to retail clients.

Australia-based FX and CFD provider, ACY Securities, welcomed ASIC’s order.

The product intervention order strengthens consumer protections by cutting down on CFD leverage available to retail clients and by targeting CFD product features and sales practices that amplify retail clients’ CFD losses. The order also brings Australian practice into line with protections in force in comparable markets elsewhere.

Justin Pooni, Head of Branding & Communications at ACY Securities said that ACY Securities expressed his support of ASIC in its decision to introduce greater protections for clients and shield them from excessive risk.