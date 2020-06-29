Refinitiv data solution to power FxPro trading platform

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv announced its partnership with FxPro. The CFDs broker has adopted Refinitiv’s data and execution management solutions to support FxPro’ s online trading platforms.

Refinitiv’s global data covering multiple asset classes will power FxPro’s platform with real-time prices, corporate actions, market moving Reuters top news and ESG data.

FxPro offers its clients trading capabilities on foreign exchange, futures, shares, indices, energies and metals. Its partnership with Refinitiv will provide FxPro with powerful tools that support their online trading applications with data, analytics and transactional connectivity.