Refinitiv data solution to power FxPro trading platform

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv announced its partnership with FxPro. The CFDs broker has adopted Refinitiv’s data and execution management solutions to support FxPro’ s online trading platforms.
Refinitiv’s global data covering multiple asset classes will power FxPro’s platform with real-time prices, corporate actions, market moving Reuters top news and ESG data.
FxPro offers its clients trading capabilities on foreign exchange, futures, shares, indices, energies and metals. Its partnership with Refinitiv will provide FxPro with powerful tools that support their online trading applications with data, analytics and transactional connectivity.
The adoption of Refinitiv’s solutions comes in line with our strategic vision to expand our online trading offering. As we prepare to launch a digital wealth management platform, we see great value in offering our clients sound real-time trading capabilities, top quality news, financial analytics, and emerging corporate actions. The partnership also offers FxPro exclusive ESG content and data that is now essential for trading across global markets.
Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv, said:
We are delighted to be part of FxPro’ s growth journey especially as they expand their retail client base. Our partnership will enhance FxPro’ s trading offering and help them make an impact as innovators in the trading space.
Najjar added:
Refinitiv will help FxPro meet its data needs and effectively achieve its trading execution capabilities during the changing business environment post COVID-19. Our trading solutions continue to move the industry forward and enable our customers to deliver a better client experience.