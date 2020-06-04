Refinitiv launches Forwards Matching API to improve access to FX Swaps

Refinitiv supports the ongoing shift in the FX markets to trade more volume in FX Swaps electronically by launching the Forwards Matching API solution, enabling automated access to the market leading Forwards Matching MTF venue.

Traders use Forwards Matching across a large and wide set of globally distributed clients and support hundreds of billions of dollars in trading a day.

There is strong market demand in FX Swaps electronic trading that could improve the efficiency of eHedging flows and positions especially given the recent growth in FX Swaps trades.

The Forwards Matching API will further advance efficiency in trading and the management of costs for Refinitiv clients. APIs availability in FX Swaps will also benefit customers with additional transparency on data and quick access to liquidity bringing greater efficiency across the trading workflow.